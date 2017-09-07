WKYC
'Shocked' by release from Seattle Seahawks, Kasen Williams ready to make impact for Cleveland Browns

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 12:25 PM. EDT September 07, 2017

CLEVELAND -- When the Seattle Seahawks made the decision to waive wide receiver Kasen Williams, it came as quite the surprise to the third-year pass catcher.

Despite having just one catch, an eight-yarder, over three games in two seasons with the Seahawks, Williams felt he earned a spot on the 53-man roster with his performance in training camp and throughout the preseason.

“I was definitely shocked,” Williams said. “That was the last thing that I was thinking based off of the preseason that I had, but at the end of the day, I couldn’t control the decision that they made. I was just ready to move on and go play for a team that saw me as the guy that I think I am.”

However, despite being surprised by the release, Williams has turned the page since joining the Cleveland Browns.

“Definitely, I think I can do something good for this team and especially on a team that is looking to turn things around,” Williams said. “I definitely want to be a part of that.

“Coming from the Seahawks, where they are winning Super Bowls and getting playoff berths every year and all that stuff, and coming to this team is a little different, but I like the atmosphere around here. The guys are excited and the guys want to do something great. I just want to be a part of that.”

Although Williams has a limited resume, Browns coach Hue Jackson believes he can use his 6-foot-1, 219-pound frame to make plays down the field, a compliment the new Cleveland receiver appreciates.

“I don’t want to say I am that good,” Williams said. “I just want to say that when the ball is in the air, I do have a mentality of going and getting it.

“Some would say I am not the fastest guy in the world, but if you throw the ball up, I am definitely going to try to come down with it as best as I can. That is what I bring to the table -- a big-body guy, a big receiver that uses his body well and is able to go get the ball.”

While Williams has a limited window of time to get caught up to speed on the Browns’ playbook, he is confident such a switch is “not too difficult” to make before Cleveland opens the 2017 regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday.

“They are doing a great job of getting me a package of plays that I just need to know, and at the end of the day, it is football,” Williams said. “If the ball is in the air, I am going to get it. I know how to run a lot of good routes. As soon as I get this playbook down, the game hasn’t changed at all. It is the same game. The ball looks the same, all of that.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV

