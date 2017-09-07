'Shocked' by release from Seattle Seahawks, Kasen Williams ready to make impact for Cleveland Browns

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Kasen Williams (18) prepares to line up against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- When the Seattle Seahawks made the decision to waive wide receiver Kasen Williams, it came as quite the surprise to the third-year pass catcher.

Despite having just one catch, an eight-yarder, over three games in two seasons with the Seahawks, Williams felt he earned a spot on the 53-man roster with his performance in training camp and throughout the preseason.

“I was definitely shocked,” Williams said. “That was the last thing that I was thinking based off of the preseason that I had, but at the end of the day, I couldn’t control the decision that they made. I was just ready to move on and go play for a team that saw me as the guy that I think I am.”

However, despite being surprised by the release, Williams has turned the page since joining the Cleveland Browns.

“Definitely, I think I can do something good for this team and especially on a team that is looking to turn things around,” Williams said. “I definitely want to be a part of that.

“Coming from the Seahawks, where they are winning Super Bowls and getting playoff berths every year and all that stuff, and coming to this team is a little different, but I like the atmosphere around here. The guys are excited and the guys want to do something great. I just want to be a part of that.”

Although Williams has a limited resume, Browns coach Hue Jackson believes he can use his 6-foot-1, 219-pound frame to make plays down the field, a compliment the new Cleveland receiver appreciates.

“I don’t want to say I am that good,” Williams said. “I just want to say that when the ball is in the air, I do have a mentality of going and getting it.

“Some would say I am not the fastest guy in the world, but if you throw the ball up, I am definitely going to try to come down with it as best as I can. That is what I bring to the table -- a big-body guy, a big receiver that uses his body well and is able to go get the ball.”

While Williams has a limited window of time to get caught up to speed on the Browns’ playbook, he is confident such a switch is “not too difficult” to make before Cleveland opens the 2017 regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday.

“They are doing a great job of getting me a package of plays that I just need to know, and at the end of the day, it is football,” Williams said. “If the ball is in the air, I am going to get it. I know how to run a lot of good routes. As soon as I get this playbook down, the game hasn’t changed at all. It is the same game. The ball looks the same, all of that.”

