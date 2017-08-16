Shon Coleman settles in at both tackle spots for Cleveland Browns

Right tackle Shon Coleman prepares to throw a block at the line of scrimmage during a drill at Cleveland Browns Training Camp on Tuesday, August 15, 2017. (Photo: Matt Florjancic, Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- Second-year offensive lineman Shon Coleman was said to be in a competition for the right tackle spot, but with 10-time Pro Bowl blocker Joe Thomas getting several veteran days off in training camp, he has been on a steady rotation at left tackle, too.

Despite playing left tackle throughout much of camp, Coleman has made the most of his time on the right side of the line, and is feeling comfortable with the competition for the starting job opposite Thomas.

“I am doing well so far,” Coleman said. “I just have to buckle down on a couple things technique-wise and just be more consistent.”

Admittedly, Coleman is more experienced at left tackle than right go back to his college days at Auburn, but is gaining confidence no matter where he lines up.

“I’m a lot more comfortable at right tackle than I’ve been in the past, but I’ve always said that left tackle is my natural spot,” Coleman said. “At right tackle, I’m starting to take off there.

“By now, I am pretty comfortable at both sides, so whether it is playing left tackle or right tackle, you just have to go out there and work your technique and everything. It is good work for me to be able to go on both sides and be able to keep refreshing everything as far as assignments and things like that.”

When the Browns released their first unofficial depth chart, Coleman was listed as the starting right tackle, but instead of celebrating, he redoubled his efforts to maintain his lead in the competition with former first-round draft pick Cameron Erving.

“I just have to keep going out there and doing my thing, working on the technique, getting better, being more consistent and just trying to make the team better,” Coleman said.

“I just go out there, do my thing and just try to get the team better. I leave that up to the coaches and everything, how they want to do the depth charts. I am just focused on what I can do to get the team better.”

By focusing on the competition, Coleman is doing whatever it takes to make sure he is the starting right tackle on opening day against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, September 10.

“I'd be very excited,” Coleman said. “I've always wanted to play in the NFL since I was a kid. Just to be able to go out there and show what I can do, that would be awesome.”

