Terrelle Pryor wants progress from Cleveland Browns

Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor wants progress from the Cleveland Browns before signing a contract extension. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns gave former Ohio State/NFL quarterback Terrelle Pryor the opportunity to make a career change in switching to wide receiver, and he responded by leading the team in most statistical categories during the 2016 season.

In his contract year, Pryor turned 77 receptions into 1,007 yards and four touchdowns for the Browns, and he has stated his intentions of remaining with the organization should the team get things going in a positive direction after a 1-15 season.

“Absolutely, I have told them,” Pryor said. “At the end of the day, football is a business. It has to make sense for myself. I don’t know the lyrics or how those words are put on paper, stuff like that, but I would love to play for Coach Hue. I loved playing for him this year, no matter what, despite the 1-15 record. I am not worried about that.

“For me, it is progress. We need to make progress. Coach, you should have heard him in the team meeting room. He was fiery upset, but he was also telling us that ‘You gave me your all.’ He took all the blame. He didn’t put any of it on us. We just want to make progress. We all want to win. That is what is important.”

Following Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss to the AFC North Division champion Pittsburgh Steelers, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam spoke to the media and outlined three key objectives for the organization, and one of those was re-signing key free agents.

In their first year with a new front office, the Browns lost four starters on the first day of free agency.

“Our owner is sharp,” Pryor said. “He is a very sharp guy. I heard Joe (Thomas) saying it, as well. We lost a lot of key components coming into the year from an offensive line standpoint and even Travis Benjamin, guys like that.

“I do firmly believe that you have to keep your guys and you just have to keep on progressing. They are going to do a great job. I believe in Coach Hue, love the guy and it was a treat to play for him. It was a privilege to play for Coach Hue, and Coach Al (Saunders), learning from him and Coach Pep (Hamilton). It was a privilege.”

Although the Browns finished the season with their worst-ever record, Pryor knows the development will come only by focusing on the opportunities to improve in the offseason.



“All you can do is look toward the future,” Pryor said. “You can’t look back. My favorite quote is, ‘The future ain’t what it used to be.’ I say that a lot, and I think that you take that standpoint and you just live on with that. You don’t look in the past. You go to the future and make it better than what it was.”