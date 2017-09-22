The last time the Cleveland Browns were a road favorite: October 19, 2014

CLEVELAND - According to most major sportsbooks, the Cleveland Browns enter their Sunday matchup with the Indianapolis Colts favored by anywhere between one and three points.
You'd have to go back nearly three years to find the last time the Browns were a betting favorite for a road game: October 19, 2014, when a 3-2 Cleveland team went to Jacksonville to take on the 0-5 Jaguars.
The Browns would ultimately fall short of making good on their road favorite status, losing to Jacksonville by a score of 24-6. Cleveland went on to win four of their next five games, before losing its final five contests to finish the year 7-9.
Whether or not the Browns will fare better in their next go-round as road favorites, we'll find out on Sunday. Until then, here's a look at what was going on in the world the last time the Browns were expected to win away from Cleveland:
The Cleveland Indians' record: 85-77 (third in the AL Central)
No. 1 movie at the box office: Fury
Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Song: "All About Bass" by Meghan Trainor
Random headline: Taxi shortage as Uber lures away yellow cabbies
WWE World Champion: Brock Lesnar
Upcoming concert at Quicken Loans Arena: Usher: "The UR Experience"
Top-ranked college football team: Mississippi State
Best-selling Blu-Ray movie: Live. Die. Repeat.: Edge of Tomorrow
Days until LeBron James' first game back with the Cleveland Cavaliers: 11
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs