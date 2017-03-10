This Reddit user predicted the Cleveland Browns' trade for Brock Osweiler

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 11: Brock Osweiler #17 of the Houston Texans warms up before playing against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images) (Photo: Thomas B. Shea, 2016 Getty Images)

It seemed no one saw Thursday's trade that sent Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns coming.

Well, except maybe one guy.

Reddit user Crossfire912 offered up an "intriguing scenario" 18 days ago, in which he pondered the Browns' cap space and Houston's need to purge Osweiler.

A redditor predicted 18 days ago that the Browns and Texans would make a trade for Brock Osweiler. pic.twitter.com/wfhjiONzNa — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) March 9, 2017

The only off part of his prediction was the draft pick. The Browns actually landed a second-round pick, not the third-rounder Crossfire912 envisioned.

We don't know who Crossfire912 is, but we hope he plays the lottery... and we'll be bookmarking his page.

