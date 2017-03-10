WKYC
This Reddit user predicted the Cleveland Browns' trade for Brock Osweiler

March 10, 2017

It seemed no one saw Thursday's trade that sent Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns coming.

Well, except maybe one guy.

Reddit user Crossfire912 offered up an "intriguing scenario" 18 days ago, in which he pondered the Browns' cap space and Houston's need to purge Osweiler.

The only off part of his prediction was the draft pick. The Browns actually landed a second-round pick, not the third-rounder Crossfire912 envisioned.

We don't know who Crossfire912 is, but we hope he plays the lottery... and we'll be bookmarking his page.

Cleveland Browns trade for QB Brock Osweiler

