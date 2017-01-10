Three reasons why Cleveland Browns should draft Mitch Trubisky

Here are three reasons why the Cleveland Browns should draft Mitch Trubisky. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- After a 1-15 season, the Cleveland Browns are officially on the clock for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Fresh off of the worst season in the organization’s history, the Browns have an opportunity to start reversing their fortunes by selecting some of the best players who have left the college ranks to test their skills at the professional level.

Quarterbacks are typically a hot commodity at the top of the draft, and a local product, Mentor’s Mitch Trubisky, is a name that has been highly talked about and linked to the Browns, even before he made his intentions known earlier this week.

Here are three reasons why the Browns should draft Trubisky out of the University of North Carolina.

PRODUCTIVE FINAL COLLEGE SEASON

Trubisky was a full-time starter for only one season, but he was very productive for the Tar Heels, who went 8-5 overall and finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division with a 5-3 record in league play.

Trubisky completed 304 of his 446 attempts (68.2 percent) for 3,748 yards and 30 touchdowns against just six interceptions in 2016. He finished his final year at North Carolina with a 158.3 quarterback rating.

LOOKS THE PART

Although Trubisky is young and still has time to grow physically, he already looks the part of an NFL quarterback.

Trubisky stands 6-foot-3 and tips the scales at 220 pounds, which instantly would make him the biggest quarterback on the Browns’ roster if the numbers hold true during the pre-draft process.

Current starter Robert Griffin III is generously listed at 6-foot-2 and 218 pounds, but realistically, is closer to the 6-foot, 200-pound range. Backups Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan are also smaller in height and weight than Trubisky.

IT TAKES AN OHIO KID

The year 2016 was a good one for the city of Cleveland.

The Cavaliers won their first-ever NBA title with an unlikely comeback from a 3-1 deficit against the reigning champion Golden State Warriors in June, the Indians making a return to the World Series for the first time in 19 years and Stipe Miocic winning, and later, defending his UFC heavyweight championship.

Plus, the then-Lake Erie Monsters won the Calder Cup Championship, which was Cleveland’s first hockey title since 1964.

In all three of those situations, the respective teams were represented by native Ohioans.

Cavaliers small forward LeBron James grew up in Akron, was the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, and fueled the comeback with an MVP performance in the best-of-seven series.

Miocic was born in Euclid and went to Eastlake North High School and Cleveland State University before becoming a professional mixed martial artist and part-time firefighter for the cities of Oakwood Village and Valley View.

Indians manager Terry Francona spent the early part of his life in Cleveland when his father, Tito, was with the ball club.

A native of Dublin, Ohio, left winger Trent Vogelhuber was a key fixture for the Monsters during their Calder Cup run.

And Trubisky could be the player to lead the Browns back to prominence for the first time since the late 1980s and early 1990s, when a Youngstown native, Bernie Kosar, was the quarterback of a team that went to three AFC Championship games over a four-year period.