Three reasons why Cleveland Browns should not draft Mitch Trubisky

Here are three reasons why the Cleveland Browns should not draft North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky. (Photo: Bob Donnan, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- After a 1-15 season, the Cleveland Browns are officially on the clock for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Fresh off of the worst season in the history of the organization, the Browns have an opportunity to start reversing their fortunes by selecting some of the best players who have left the college ranks to test their skills at the professional level.

Quarterbacks are typically a hot commodity at the top of the draft, and a local product, Mentor’s Mitch Trubisky, is a name that has been highly talked about and linked to the Browns. But on a team full of holes, going for a signal-caller early in the first round might not be the way to go.

Here are three reasons why the Browns should pass on Trubisky, the former University of North Carolina standout, and go in a different direction with the No. 1 overall pick.

TOO MANY NEEDS

After winning just one game during the 2016 season, the Browns have plenty of needs on the depth chart, including but not limited to the secondary and offensive line.

The Browns need at least two new starters on the offensive line and could be in need of three in the secondary with Pro Bowl alternate Joe Haden locking down one of the cornerback spots and Jamar Taylor filling the role of nickel back against unconventional formations.

Add in the fact that tight end Gary Barnidge had an off year after a Pro Bowl 2015 season and the five rookie pass catchers struggling with injuries and productivity issues, the Browns should use early picks to build other parts of the team.

LIMITED SAMPLE SIZE

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Trubisky was a full-time starter for only one season with the Tar Heels.

Trubisky completed 304 of his 446 attempts (68.2 percent) for 3,748 yards and 30 touchdowns against just six interceptions in 2016. He finished his final year at North Carolina with a 158.3 quarterback rating, but the Tar Heels went just 8-5 overall and finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division.

LACK OF PROTECTION

Should the Browns elect to bring back either veteran Robert Griffin III or Josh McCown, or both, they have to expect to play their younger quarterbacks to see meaningful playing time at some point in the season.

The Browns surrendered 66 sacks for 309 lost yards, and their top three starters suffered through at least 18 sacks in limited play behind an offensive line that lost two starters, Joel Bitonio and John Greco, to injuries during the year after letting right tackle Mitchell Schwartz and center Alex Mack leave in free agency.

Griffin missed 11 games because of injury, but still took a team-high 22 sacks for 138 yards, while rookie Cody Kessler endured 21 sacks for 140 lost yards and suffered a pair of concussions in a month. McCown was sacked 18 times for 126 lost yards.