Three takeaways from Brock Osweiler's first practice as Cleveland Browns starting QB

Quarterback Brock Osweiler calls an audible at the line of scrimmage during a drill at Cleveland Browns Training Camp in Berea. (Photo: Matt Florjancic, Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson named Brock Osweiler the starting quarterback for Thursday night’s preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the team’s return to the practice field in training camp on Monday.

During the practice, Osweiler got his first extended opportunity to work with the Browns’ first-team offense, and here are three takeaways from the on-field session.

WILLING TO THROW DOWNFIELD

The 6-foot-7, 240-pound Osweiler has never been shy about using his big arm to test a defense down the field, and he certainly proved that in his first practice with the No. 1 offense.

Whether it be over the middle of the field to wide receiver Corey Coleman or down the right sideline through tight coverage to tight end Seth DeValve, Osweiler was able to find his teammates for explosive plays, which means they gained at least 20 yards.

“He looked good,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said.

“Obviously, Brock knows how to play. He is very conscientious, works extremely hard. I think he has gained a lot of respect in the locker room because of the way he prepares. He did a good job today. Obviously, it was his first opportunity with those guys, so we just need to keep fine-tuning some things.”

‪#Browns QB Brock Osweiler talks about building chemistry with 1st-team offense ahead of preseason start #3Browns #BrownsCamp ‬ A post shared by Matt Florjancic (@mattflosports) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

COMMANDING THE OFFENSE

Not overly vocal throughout the first week of training camp, Osweiler turned up the volume with regard to his on-field leadership with the No. 1 offense.

Osweiler was comfortable enough to call shifts in the formation after surveying the defense, made sure his teammates were lined up in the right spots before calling for the snap from center and even held onto the ball during an offense-only drill to point out an incorrect route run by tight end Randall Telfer.

“I think that is his personality, and if I know Brock well, that is what he will try to do,” Jackson said. “Like you said, it is not over yet, but I would love to see him go play well on Thursday night and lead the team and run our offense to the best of his ability.”

EMBRACING THE STARTING ROLE

In his final season with the Denver Broncos, Osweiler completed 170 of his 275 attempts (61.8 percent) for 1,967 yards and 10 touchdowns against six interceptions, but when given the chance to start without a challenge in Houston, he struggled mightily.

Although the Texans won the AFC South Division in 2016 and beat the Oakland Raiders in the Wildcard Round of the postseason, Osweiler completed 301 of his 510 attempts for 2,957 yards and 15 touchdowns against 16 interceptions in 15 games.

But Osweiler was confident enough in his skills to lead the offense down the field against the defense, both in the Orange and Brown Scrimmage, and again, in Monday’s practice.

“He is going to get an opportunity,” Jackson said. “I think he is excited about the opportunity, but he understands where it all is. I met with all the guys -- very honest and very upfront with them. I think everybody knows the situation they are in and where we are. We will go accordingly from there.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV