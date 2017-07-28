Three Takeaways from Day 2 of Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer fires a pass down the field on Day 2 of Cleveland Browns training camp in Berea. (Photo: Matt Florjancic, Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- Day 2 of training camp is in the books for the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns finished their second of 15 open-to-the-public practices ahead of the scheduled end time, but coach Hue Jackson was happy with the progress made in the drills because the team accomplished everything that was scripted for the on-field work.

Here are three takeaways from Friday’s practice.

SYSTEM INSTALLATIONS CONTINUE

As training camp progresses, coaches install more information for their players to run through during the drills, and some of that new material came along with mistakes.

From dropped passes to missed blocking assignments, there were plenty of teaching moments during and after the practice.

“Guys are working hard,” Jackson said. “We put in a lot more installation. Maybe you guys could tell that. Putting the players under a lot of pressure. Love to see guys compete under duress. Offense to defense, defense to offense to defense, and then, special teams knowing what they are doing. It has been good. Good two days.”

PLENTY OF LEARNING GOING AROUND

After every throw in the drills, whether they be full-team, seven-on-seven or against air, rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer is having conversations with Jackson and other members of the coaching staff in order to better learn the system.

And in-between plays he was not involved in, Kizer was using the time to study.

“He is a young player,” Jackson said. “I will always chat with him like I chat with all of them because I think it is important that they continue to understand our system and how to orchestrate our offensive football team.

“Those are the things that I share with him -- little nuances of our system; things that he should look at and see; little keys that are different, that maybe he did not get in college. There are some things that are tell-tale signs in the National Football League that can help you make faster decisions.”

NJOKU STRUGGLES WITH BALL SECURITY

The Browns liked former University of Miami (Florida) tight end David Njoku so much that they traded back into the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft to select him with the No. 29 overall pick.

A 6-foot-4, 245-pound native of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, Njoku spent two seasons with the Hurricanes, where he caught 64 passes for 1,060 yards and nine touchdowns. The junior entered the professional ranks after turning 43 catches into 698 yards and eight touchdowns in 2016.

Although the Browns believe in Njoku’s skills, he struggled with ball security Friday and fumbled away two passes in team competitions.

“Hold on to the freaking ball,” Jackson said. “That has got to stop, and that will get stopped. We will get that corrected because we can’t turn the ball over.

“That is one of the big goals that we have. We can’t turn the ball over. He gets that. He understands that. That is something where we can’t give the ball away, so we need to get that squared away with him.”

