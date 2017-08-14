Three takeaways from Monday's Cleveland Browns Practice

Coach Hue Jackson looks on as rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer prepares to throw a pass down the field during a drill at Cleveland Browns Training Camp at the team's Berea headquarters on Monday, August 14, 2017. (Photo: Matt Florjancic, Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of a stretch of six straight days of practice, but the players looked more than ready for the full-contact work in Monday’s session.

Despite temperatures reaching high into the 80s and a limited amount of only season-ticket holders at the closed practice, the Browns had a spirited day of work at their team headquarters in Berea, and several players began to emerge as playmakers on both sides of the football.

Here are three takeaways from Monday’s practice.

YOUNG PLAYERS MAKE IMPACT

The Browns believed defensive end Myles Garrett, safety Jabrill Peppers and tight end David Njoku could be the cornerstones of their latest rebuild when they selected them in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and during Monday’s practice, all three had flashes of brilliance.

Peppers made plays of all kinds, Garrett got by Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas for a sack in a full-team drill and Njoku hauled in a touchdown pass amid heavy coverage from the defense.

“Outstanding,” Jackson said. “I am very happy with where we are defensively and where we are going. I am happy in certain spots where we are offensively and where we are going because I have a vision, and I can see where we are headed.”

PEPPERS KNOWS ONLY ONE SPEED

Peppers has never been one to shy away from contact, not especially when he played in all three phases of the game at the University of Michigan, and has been a contributor both on defense and special teams throughout training camp and the first game of the preseason with the Browns.

During Monday’s practice, Peppers delivered a crushing hit to wide receiver Rannell Hall, then, broke up a pass over the middle of the field, and later, intercepted a throw in a full-contact 11-on-11 drill.

“He is growing and getting better every day,” Jackson said. “There have been questions about if he can play in the post. I think he is showing you he can play anywhere. I think he is a very dynamic player, and I am glad he is here.”

KIZER THROWS LATE TD PASS

Just as he did in the final two minutes against the New Orleans Saints in the preseason opener, quarterback DeShone Kizer completed a deep pass that resulted in a touchdown late in the practice.

On what turned out to be the final play of the day, Kizer rifled a pass deep down the right side of the field, and second-year tight end Seth DeValve caught the ball amid a crowd of players inside the five-yard line. After securing the catch, DeValve muscled his way into the end zone for the touchdown.

“When you have an opportunity in the National Football League, a guy that can make plays with his arm, I think it is unbelievable,” Kizer said.

© 2017 WKYC-TV