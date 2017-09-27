Timing, accuracy key to Cleveland Browns' improvement

Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer (7) drops back to pass against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: Thomas J. Russo, Custom)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns just could not make enough plays to pull off the come-from-behind victory against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday night.

The Browns (0-3) committed three turnovers, had four three-and-outs and were flagged 10 times for 113 yards, all of which combined with the explosive plays from quarterback Jacoby Brissett and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, and carried the Colts (1-2) to a 31-28 win.

“I don't necessarily think there's a disconnect,” rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer said.

“It's more of a lack of execution from me and my position to everyone else out there. If you can execute your job, every play on paper is going to be drawn up to beat every defense, and it's on us to make sure that we're doing our job to make sure those plays are executed.”

Plagued by eight dropped passes from his wide receivers and tight ends, Kizer completed 22 of his 47 attempts for 242 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for another score, but committed three turnovers, throwing two interceptions to Colts defensive back Rashaan Melvin and a third that spoiled the comeback attempt late in the fourth quarter.

“Accuracy is a combination of not only the mechanics of the quarterback, and the footwork and those things, but it has a lot to do with timing,” Kizer said.

“And it’s going to be on us to make sure we get back out there as soon as we possibly can to work on that timing and have the chemistry needed to make sure that when I do throw a ball early, that it’s exactly where he expects it to be so that he can come down with the ball.”

Because of the three interceptions, two of which stalled potential scoring drives, Kizer shouldered the burden for the Browns’ third straight loss to open the 2017 season, and when the team returns to the practice field Wednesday to begin their preparations for the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium, he knows the ultimate success or failure “goes back to timing.”

“Every route requires a certain ball and every situation the defense gives you requires a certain ball for a receiver to come with it,” Kizer said. “It's on me to evaluate that defender, evaluate how we're running our route and make sure that ball is exactly what it needs to be.”

