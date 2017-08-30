Top Five Moments in Joe Haden's career with Cleveland Browns

Here is a look at the top five moments in Joe Haden's career with the Cleveland Browns. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Joe Haden’s time with the Cleveland Browns came to an end with his release on Wednesday morning.

In his seven seasons with the Browns, Haden registered 376 total tackles, including 311 solo stops, 65 assists, two sacks, 101 passes defended, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 19 interceptions, which he returned for 231 yards and one touchdown.

Here is a look at some of Haden’s best moments with the Browns.

FIRST CAREER INTERCEPTION

After being selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Florida, Haden spent all of training camp and the first five weeks of the season talking about getting his first career interception and how much he wanted the moment to be impactful against AFC North Division teams.

Haden’s first career interception came just six games into his NFL career, and occurred against Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Haden picked off the pass near the left sideline, and then, cut across the field on his way to a 62-yard return. Haden was tackled by an offensive lineman, and following the game, joked about the experience of being stopped short of the goal line courtesy of a body slam from a 300-pound blocker.

INTERCEPTIONS IN FOUR STRAIGHT GAMES

Following his first interception against the Steelers, Haden went two games without a pick, but he more than made up for it, as he had takeaways in each of the Browns’ four games from November 14 to December 5, 2013.

Haden’s interceptions helped the Browns win two of those four games, including a road game at Miami.

PICK SIX IN CINCINNATI

Entering the 2013 season, Haden had 10 career interceptions, but he had quite the day against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 17.

With 4:10 to play in the first quarter, Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton dropped back to pass to wide receiver A.J. Green, but Haden caught the pass that sailed over the intended target and returned it 15 yards down to Cincinnati’s 14-yard line. Haden’s interception led to a Browns field goal.

On Cincinnati’s next possession, Dalton again looked for Green, but Haden was there once more for the takeaway, as he jumped the route, secured the interception and raced down the sideline 29 yards for the first pick-six of his career.

THANKSGIVING TURKEY DRIVE

When healthy, Haden was an impactful defensive back, but also, he made an important imprint on the Cleveland community during his off time.

Haden partnered with safety T.J. Ward and ESPN 850’s Mark “Munch” Bishop to deliver turkeys to the St. Augustine Hunger Center on November 26, 2013. By combining their efforts, Haden and Ward donated hundreds of turkeys to the less fortunate during their time together in Cleveland.

“We play a game, the game of football, which we love,” Haden said at the time. “It’s a real big game, but at the end of the day, it’s all about family. It’s all about love. It’s all about friends. It’s all about relationships, and that’s just what we’re building.”

SUPPORTING THE CITY’S TEAMS

When Haden wasn’t studying for an upcoming game or fine-tuning his skills, he was often seen sitting courtside with family and friends at Cleveland Cavaliers games. And Haden was front and center for what was a memorable 2016 season in Cleveland sports.

On June 19, 2016, the Cavaliers completed the comeback from a 3-1 deficit against the defending champion Golden State Warriors and won their first-ever NBA title and the first major sports championship for the city since 1964.

“I embrace Cleveland,” Haden said at the time. “I feel like I am a part of Cleveland. When I was in Maryland, I didn’t really have a football team to really support. Just being able to come here, seeing how the fans are, seeing how much they really, really love and support the team and they just want a winner, they stay behind the Browns even though we keep taking all these Ls.

“Just being able to know how much love that they show the Cavs and how the fans are still supporting the Browns even though we haven’t really given them anything to be proud of, it just shows that when we do flip it around, it’ll be special.”

