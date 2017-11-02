Top five plays in Josh Gordon's tenure with Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on October 3, 2013. (Photo: Jason Miller, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns could be getting some reinforcements in the latter stages of the 2017 season after it was announced that suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the National Football League on Tuesday night.

Gordon is immediately able to attend meetings, do conditioning work and go through individual workouts at the team facility. Should Gordon meet the terms of his reinstatement, he will be able to practice starting Monday, November 20 and return to game action on Sunday, December 3 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

By the time Gordon plays in a regular-season game, it will be nearly three full seasons since he last took the field for the Browns, but when he was in the lineup, there were plenty of memorable moments.

Here is a look at some of Gordon’s best plays in a Browns uniform.

TOUCHDOWN CATCH AT NEW ENGLAND, DECEMBER 8, 2013

Early in the third quarter at Gillette Stadium, the Browns had a 12-3 lead over the Patriots and faced a first-and-10 from their own 20-yard line when quarterback Jason Campbell found Gordon on the left side of the formation.

Gordon ran an in route, secured the catch, and then, turned upfield where he outraced the New England secondary to the right front corner of the end zone for the touchdown. Gordon’s athleticism made it look effortless as he sprinted down the field, and he outpaced two defensive backs on his way to the score.

Gordon finished the game with seven receptions for 151 yards and the 80-yard touchdown.

This is like T.O. in his prime kind of stuff. pic.twitter.com/0TZEKC81WQ — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 1, 2017

TOUCHDOWN IN RETURN AT MINNESOTA, SEPTEMBER 22, 2013

Gordon served his first league-mandated suspension in the first two games of the 2013 season, but he returned with a vengeance against the Minnesota Vikings at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Week 3.

Down by seven points with 4:49 to play in the first quarter, the Browns had a first-and-10 from Minnesota’s 47-yard line.

Quarterback Brian Hoyer dropped back deep in the pocket and found Gordon sprinting past the Vikings’ secondary. Hoyer triple-clutched before throwing down the left sideline to Gordon, who broke free of coverage at the 20-yard line, made the catch at the 14, and then, jogged across the goal line with the ball extended into the air with his right hand.

Josh Gordon can destroy Cover-2 defenses with ease. pic.twitter.com/S1QHiUnWNA — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 1, 2017

95-YARD TOUCHDOWN VS. JACKSONVILLE, DECEMBER 1, 2013

Trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars, 25-21, with 4:06 to play in the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Browns had a first-and-10 from their own five-yard line, and they trusted quarterback Brandon Weeden to make a play with his arm, and he went to Gordon.

Weeden threw a 17-yard pass to Gordon, who was tightly covered by a Jacksonville defensive back, and the Pro Bowl receiver still was able to make the catch.

After shaking off the defensive back, Gordon broke free along the numbers on the right side of the field. Despite two Jaguars defenders closing in on him at midfield, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Gordon used his long strides to create space and finish off a 95-yard touchdown.

Gordon ended the game against the Jaguars with a single-game franchise record 261 yards receiving and two scores on 10 receptions.

Josh Gordon is a freak. Good angles suddenly look like awful ones with him on the field. pic.twitter.com/kH2hUbtV6r — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 1, 2017

TOUCHDOWN VS. PITTSBURGH, NOVEMBER 24, 2013

How does a Pro Bowl wide receiver follow up a record-setting 261-yard performance? How about a 237-yard showing against an archrival within the AFC North Division?

Gordon turned into a 14-catch, 237-yard showing in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in late November, which tied the record for the most receptions in a game in franchise history and was the second-most receiving yards by a Brown.

Prior to Gordon’s exploits against the Jaguars and Steelers, the Browns never had a 200-yard receiving game in their history, and he eclipsed the mark in back-to-back weeks.

Gordon made plenty of highlight-reel plays against the Steelers, including his one-yard touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter.

Weeden took a snap on second-and-goal and lofted a pass toward the left back corner of the end zone. Despite tight coverage and a lack of space on the field, Gordon used his long reach to snare the pass and got both feet down in bounds for the touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN VS. BUFFALO, OCTOBER 3, 2013

The Browns lost their starting quarterback, Hoyer, early in a Thursday Night Football appearance against the Buffalo Bills, but Weeden was able to lead the team to a come-from-behind victory, thanks in part to Gordon.

Trailing the Bills, 24-17, with 5:40 to play in the third quarter, the Browns had a first-and-10 from Buffalo’s 37-yard line, and Weeden lofted the ball toward Gordon down the left sideline.

Tracking the ball the whole way, Gordon was able to get behind a Bills cornerback at the 20-yard line, got his hands on the ball three yards deep in the end zone, had it ricochet off of his hands and helmet, but kept his focus enough to secure the catch and get both feet down in bounds for the touchdown.

Julio Jones type of ability down the field. pic.twitter.com/DyCWG9ZLcT — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 1, 2017

© 2017 WKYC-TV