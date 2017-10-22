Video of DeShone Kizer out at bar late on Friday emerges

DeShone Kizer (Photo: WKYC)

Add another shot of gasoline to the fire that is the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation.

Rookie starter DeShone Kizer was spotted out late Friday night at a local bar, and a Cleveland television station showed the video of Kizer “partying” well after midnight.

A video just shown on Tailgate 19 from Friday night/Saturday morning around 1:30 am of #Browns QB DeShone Kizer partying at a Cleveland bar — Jack McCurry (@JMcCurryCLE) October 22, 2017

Kizer did not deny the incident in his postgame press conference.

DeShone Kizer admits he was out late Friday night into Saturday morning. #Browns pic.twitter.com/mAy0KOwe71 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 22, 2017

On its own, this would be no big deal. Professional athletes are in fact humans, and they like to blow off steam or enjoy their downtime like anyone else. He did not miss any Browns-related obligations.

In the context of his situation, this looks terrible for Kizer. He’s struggled all season to master the offense and properly execute plays. Coach Hue Jackson gives him another shot to reclaim his starting quarterback job and Kizer does this.

Fair or not, Kizer is living in the shadow of Johnny Manziel, one of the most egregious of failed QB experiments in Cleveland lately. Manziel partied what little respect he had away.

Nobody is saying Kizer is anything like Manziel, but the fact Kizer chose to risk even giving the illusion of not taking his chance at redemptive success as seriously as folks would like shows he is not ready to be the leader of the football team.

There were questions about how seriously Kizer took his football development dating back to Notre Dame. Irish coach Brian Kelly was openly critical of Kizer’s demeanor and lack of urgency. This latest incident only pours yet another shot of gas onto the fire all around him.

