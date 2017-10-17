VOTE | Who should be the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback?

Quarterbacks DeShone Kizer #7 and Kevin Hogan #8 of the Cleveland Browns walk onto the field prior to a training camp practice on July 28, 2017 at the Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. (Photo: Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images/Getty Images)

As the Cleveland Browns prepare to face the Tennessee Titans this Sunday at First Energy Stadium, Head Coach Hue Jackson has left the door open for another change at quarterback.

In his first start, Kevin Hogan was less than impressive for the Browns, completing 20 of 37 passes for just 140 yards and three interceptions. He did throw one touchdown.

Hogan replaced rookie DeShone Kizer, who struggled himself with turnovers in his five starts. Kizer's stat line featured a 50.9 completion percentage, three touchdowns, nine interceptions, two lost lost fumbles and a passer rating of just 49.5.

So where do the Browns go from here? As Hue Jackson prepares to make his announcement on Wednesday, we're asking you who should be the starting quarterback: Hogan, Kizer, or Cody Kessler, who has yet to appear in a game this season. Vote in the area below:

© 2017 WKYC-TV