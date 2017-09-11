Was hit by Pittsburgh Steelers' Ryan Shazier on Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer dirty?

(Photo: Justin K. Aller, 2017 Getty Images)

A hit by Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier on Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer during Pittsburgh's win against Cleveland on Sunday caught the attention of many Bengals fans, but will it catch the attention of the NFL?

Video here from Twitter via @bustedcoverage:

Let's post it again since Steelers fan deleted ... I'm sure Steelers fans are defending Ryan Shazier for this cheap shot pic.twitter.com/Jx72TfkqKI — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) September 10, 2017

Shazier addressed in this NFL.com article whether he's a dirty player. His response:

Oooh, I'm a dirty player? Gosh, that's crazy. I didn't know I was a dirty player. Well, I just play my best every game. I'm not trying to hurt people. I've been hurt enough, so I'm not out there trying to hurt people. I know how that feels when you're hurt and can't play the game that you love. If people want to call me a dirty player, then whatever. But at the end of the day, I just got out there and play my best. If a dude drops his head when I'm going to tackle you, then I can't control that. I just give everything I got every time I'm out there.

Shazier is in his fourth NFL season out of Ohio State. He was a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2014.

