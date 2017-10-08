WATCH: Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett sacks Josh McCown on first NFL snap

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sacks New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown on his first NFL snap. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Well, that did not take long.

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett talked about how much he looked forward to getting his first career sack in the National Football League, and it took him all of one series in his regular-season debut against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium to accomplish that goal.

With the Jets facing a third-and-five from their own 31-yard line, quarterback Josh McCown dropped back into the shotgun formation, but on delayed pressure after running a stunt, Garrett rushed through the line of scrimmage and collected his first NFL sack.

Garrett’s play on third down forced a Jets punt.

Although the Browns did not want to put too much pressure on Garrett entering his first NFL regular-season game, they knew he had a chance to be an impactful player when healthy.

“We are just ready to see him go out there and let it loose,” linebacker Christian Kirksey said Friday. “I’m excited to see him play. Personally, I told him to, ‘just go out there and have fun. Don’t feel like you have to stress coming back and trying to make a wild effect or anything like that. Just do what you have been doing this whole training camp, play hard, play physical.’

“I think he is going to play well for us just seeing him out at practice. It is good to have one of our brothers back.”

In 34 games over his three years at Texas A&M, Garrett registered 141 total tackles, including 81 solo stops and 60 assists, with 31.0 quarterback sacks, seven forced fumbles, one recovery, five passes defended and one interception.

Garrett registered two tackles, including a sack for a nine-yard loss, during three preseason games with the Browns.

“He looks like himself,” Kirksey said. “He is a guy that is flying around. Just watching him come off the ball, he is so explosive. I can’t wait to see him actually go out there and get some snap counts and just let him let loose.”

