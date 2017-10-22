WATCH: Cleveland Browns defense holds on fourth down

WKYC
Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 3:14 PM. EDT October 22, 2017

CLEVELAND -- The Tennessee Titans had four chances at a touchdown from the one-yard line, but the Cleveland Browns’ defense held, keeping the differential at just three points, 6-3, with more than nine minutes to play in the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns stopped running back DeMarco Murray for no gain on first down when linebacker Christian Kirksey and defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah hit him at the line of scrimmage.

On second down, quarterback Marcus Mariota struggled to get his feet underneath him after taking the snap from center and underthrew wide open tight end Delanie Walker on the right side of the field. Walker got behind the secondary’s coverage, but slipped while coming back to the ball and could not corral the pass.

On third down, Murray was once again bottled up at the line of scrimmage.

Instead of attempting the field goal, the Titans left the offense on the field, but Ogbah read the play, filled the gap and brought down reserve rusher Derrick Henry short of the goal line.

