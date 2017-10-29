WATCH: Cleveland Browns QB DeShone Kizer rushes for go-ahead touchdown

Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer rushed for the go-ahead touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings near the end of the first half at Twickenham Stadium. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

The Cleveland Browns retook a one-score lead over the Minnesota Vikings on quarterback DeShone Kizer’s one-yard touchdown run with 40 seconds to play in the first half of their 2017 NFL International Series matchup at Twickenham Stadium in Twickenham, England.

Kizer capped off the eight-play, 80-yard scoring drive with his team-leading third rushing touchdown of the season.

DeShone Kizer for 6️⃣! pic.twitter.com/YM0KeNmu1k — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 29, 2017

Earlier in the drive, the Browns faced a third-and-13 from their own 15-yard line when Kizer fired a throw down the left sideline for wide receiver Ricardo Louis, who created enough separation from defensive back Xavier Rhodes to secure the 38-yard reception.

Then, on second-and-seven from Minnesota’s 44-yard line, Kizer scrambled around the pocket and evaded the rush of several Vikings before flipping a pass forward to running back Isaiah Crowell. After securing the catch in space, Crowell turned upfield and gained 38 yards, which moved the ball to Minnesota’s six-yard line.

