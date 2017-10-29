WKYC
Close

WATCH: Cleveland Browns QB DeShone Kizer rushes for go-ahead touchdown

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 11:04 AM. EDT October 29, 2017

The Cleveland Browns retook a one-score lead over the Minnesota Vikings on quarterback DeShone Kizer’s one-yard touchdown run with 40 seconds to play in the first half of their 2017 NFL International Series matchup at Twickenham Stadium in Twickenham, England.

Kizer capped off the eight-play, 80-yard scoring drive with his team-leading third rushing touchdown of the season.

Earlier in the drive, the Browns faced a third-and-13 from their own 15-yard line when Kizer fired a throw down the left sideline for wide receiver Ricardo Louis, who created enough separation from defensive back Xavier Rhodes to secure the 38-yard reception.

Then, on second-and-seven from Minnesota’s 44-yard line, Kizer scrambled around the pocket and evaded the rush of several Vikings before flipping a pass forward to running back Isaiah Crowell. After securing the catch in space, Crowell turned upfield and gained 38 yards, which moved the ball to Minnesota’s six-yard line.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

RECAP: Cleveland Browns fall to 0-8 with 33-16 loss to Minnesota Vikings in London

WKYC

Cleveland Browns expect challenge from Minnesota Vikings DL Everson Griffen

WKYC

Cleveland Browns lead Minnesota Vikings, 6-3, after first quarter of play

WKYC

WATCH: Cleveland Browns take early lead on Isaiah Crowell touchdown run

WKYC

Hue Jackson expects improvement from DeShone Kizer after good week of practice from Cleveland Browns

WKYC

Cleveland Browns looking for others to step up in Myles Garrett's absence

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories