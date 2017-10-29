WATCH: Cleveland Browns take early lead on Isaiah Crowell touchdown run

The Cleveland Browns took an early lead over the Minnesota Vikings on Isaiah Crowell's first touchdown run of the 2017 season. (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Custom)

The Cleveland Browns capitalized on an early Minnesota Vikings interception and turned the early miscue into a go-ahead touchdown and 6-0 lead with 11:20 to play in the first quarter of the 2017 International Series matchup at Twickenham Stadium outside of London, England.

On first-and-10 from the Minnesota 26-yard line, running back Isaiah Crowell took a handoff from rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, ran behind right guard Kevin Zeitler and sprinted through the Vikings defense on the way to his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Prior to the touchdown run, Kizer completed an 11-yard pass to rookie tight end David Njoku.

The Browns’ touchdown drive, which gave them their first lead since Week 5 against the New York Jets, was set up by an interception from linebacker Joe Schobert.

With the Vikings facing a third-and-eight from their own 40-yard line, quarterback Case Keenum threw toward wide receiver Laquan Treadwell, but defensive end Carl Nassib got his hand in the passing lane and batted the ball into the air, where Schobert corralled the interception and returned it for an eight-yard gain.

