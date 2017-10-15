WATCH: Deshaun Watson throws TD pass to put Houston Texans in front of Cleveland Browns

Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to put the Houston Texans in front of the Cleveland Browns, 10-3, late in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Custom)

Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Will Fuller, which gave the Houston Texans a 10-3 lead over the Cleveland Browns with 41 seconds to play in the first quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Facing a second-and-two from Cleveland’s 39-yard line, Watson used an inside draw play-action fake to freeze the Browns’ defense, and found Fuller running open down the right side of the field. Fuller hauled in the pass at the four-yard line and motored his way into the end zone for the touchdown.

With the Browns in zone coverage, cornerback Jamar Taylor gave Fuller a clear running lane, and he ran uncovered for nearly 30 yards before hauling in the pass behind the coverage from deep safety Jabrill Peppers.

Twice passed over by the Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft, Watson completed five of his first nine attempts for 102 yards with the touchdown.

