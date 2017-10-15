WATCH: Deshaun Watson throws third TD pass for Houston Texans against Cleveland Browns

Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson threw his third touchdown pass of the day for the Houston Texans against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. (Photo: Troy Taormina, Custom)

The Houston Texans continue turning Cleveland Browns miscues into touchdowns.

After turning one of three first-half interceptions into a score, the Texans followed a safety of Browns quarterback Kevin Hogan with rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson’s third touchdown pass and a 33-3 lead over Cleveland in front of the home fans at NRG Stadium.

Despite the Browns sending out six defensive backs on third-and-goal from Cleveland’s three-yard line, Watson took the shotgun snap, waited patiently for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to break free in the middle of the end zone and delivered the touchdown pass.

The throw to Hopkins was Watson’s 16th touchdown pass over his first five starts, which matches 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Warner for the most scoring passes over the first five starts in NFL history.

Earlier in the drive, Watson and the Texans faced a third-and-14 from Cleveland’s 45-yard line, but the rookie calmly flared a screen pass to wide receiver Will Fuller on the left side of the field. Then, Fuller sprinted through the Browns’ three layers of defense before being brought down after a 23-yard gain.

Two plays later, Watson threw a 13-yard pass to wide receiver Ryan Griffin.

