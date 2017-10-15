WKYC
WATCH: Former Ohio State star Braxton Miller scores for Houston Texans

Matthew Florjancic, WKYC 2:24 PM. EDT October 15, 2017

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback/wide receiver Braxton Miller caught a one-yard touchdown pass and gave the Houston Texans a 24-3 lead over the Cleveland Browns with 3:04 to play in the first half from NRG Stadium in Houston.

On second-and-goal, Miller caught a short pass from rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson and front-flipped his way across the goal line for the touchdown.

Following the initial score, the Texans attempted a kick, but a penalty on the Browns gave them a second shot at the conversion. With a second chance at the conversion, Watson threaded the needle to tight end Ryan Griffin for the two-point score.

Two plays before the touchdown, the Texans faced a third-and-one from the Browns’ 41-yard line, and running back D’Onta Foreman took a handoff from Watson behind the blocks of his left tackle, Chris Clark, and rushed for a 39-yard gain down to Cleveland’s two.

