WATCH: Houston Texans DB Johnathan Joseph returns INT for touchdown against Cleveland Browns

Houston Texans defensive back Johnathan Joseph returned an interception for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. (Photo: Troy Taormina, Custom)

On the ensuing drive after rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson threw a 39-yard scoring pass, the Houston Texans’ defense got in on the scoring on an interception return for a touchdown that gave them a 16-3 lead over the Cleveland Browns with 11:08 to play in the first half at NRG Stadium.

Browns quarterback Kevin Hogan had moved the offense down to Houston’s 22-yard line, but on second-and-15 from just outside the red zone, he sailed a throw over the head of running back Duke Johnson and into the arms of Texans defensive back Johnathan Joseph.

After securing his 13th interception with the Texans, which matched a franchise career record, Joseph raced untouched down the sideline for the touchdown.

Once Joseph crossed the 50-yard line, he slowed his pace to a jog, and with blockers in tow, walked across the goal line for the touchdown.

Committed to making the community around him better with every success on the field, Joseph pledged financial donations to Habitat for Humanity, and if the first half is any indication, Joseph will be cutting a big check to benefit those in need of assistance after this week’s game.

Johnathan Joseph is spending big money (happily) today! pic.twitter.com/oUuFJHiVuw — Jayson Braddock (@JaysonBraddock) October 15, 2017

© 2017 WKYC-TV