WATCH: Jason McCourty returns interception for Cleveland Browns touchdown

Veteran defensive back Jason McCourty (right) returned an interception for a Cleveland Browns touchdown against the Houston Texans. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

The Cleveland Browns got their first touchdown of the game against the Houston Texans when veteran cornerback Jason McCourty returned an interception of quarterback Deshaun Watson 56 yards for the pick six, the first of his career.

McCourty’s interception return cut Houston’s lead to 33-10 early in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium.

On second-and-five from the Houston 32-yard line, Watson faced intense pressure from Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett and was forced to rush out of the pocket to his left before getting rid of the ball. However, the throw sailed on Watson, well over the head of intended wide receiver Will Fuller, and into McCourty’s arms.

As McCourty hustled toward the goal line, Garrett delivered a block on Watson to seal the return lane to the end zone.

© 2017 WKYC-TV