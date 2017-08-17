Nov 20, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Scott Galvin, Scott Galvin)

Over the course of his 10-year career with the Cleveland Browns, Joe Thomas blocked for plenty of quarterbacks.

And believe it or not, he remembers them all.

As a part of his upcoming profile of the Browns left tackle for "E:60," ESPN's Jeremy Schaap asked Thomas if he could name all 18 starting quarterbacks he's played alongside in Cleveland. Thomas managed to do so, recalling some memorable -- and some rather forgettable -- signal-callers in a clip released on Twitter on Thursday night.

Can you name all the QBs who have started for the Browns over the last decade? Joe Thomas, the guy who's protected all 18, gave it a shot. pic.twitter.com/7dlnHxezlt — E:60 (@E60) August 17, 2017

For those keeping track, the starting quarterbacks the 10-time Pro Bowl selection has blocked for include (in order):

Charlie Frye Derek Anderson Brady Quinn Ken Dorsey Bruce Gradkowski Jake Delhomme Seneca Wallace Colt McCoy Brandon Weeden Thad Lewis Brian Hoyer Jason Campbell Johnny Manziel Connor Shaw Josh McCown Austin Davis Robert Griffin III Cody Kessler

With Brock Osweiler and DeShone Kizer currently sitting first and second, respectively, on the Browns' quarterback depth chart, it appears Thomas will only add to his list in the coming year. Perhaps the nineteenth -- or twentieth -- time will be the charm for the future Hall of Fame tackle.

E:60's full profile of Thomas will air on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.

