WATCH | Joe Thomas names all 18 starting quarterbacks he's blocked for with the Cleveland Browns

Ben Axelrod, WKYC 7:08 PM. EDT August 17, 2017

Over the course of his 10-year career with the Cleveland Browns, Joe Thomas blocked for plenty of quarterbacks.

And believe it or not, he remembers them all.

As a part of his upcoming profile of the Browns left tackle for "E:60," ESPN's Jeremy Schaap asked Thomas if he could name all 18 starting quarterbacks he's played alongside in Cleveland. Thomas managed to do so, recalling some memorable -- and some rather forgettable -- signal-callers in a clip released on Twitter on Thursday night.

For those keeping track, the starting quarterbacks the 10-time Pro Bowl selection has blocked for include (in order):

  1. Charlie Frye
  2. Derek Anderson
  3. Brady Quinn
  4. Ken Dorsey
  5. Bruce Gradkowski
  6. Jake Delhomme
  7. Seneca Wallace
  8. Colt McCoy
  9. Brandon Weeden
  10. Thad Lewis
  11. Brian Hoyer
  12. Jason Campbell
  13. Johnny Manziel
  14. Connor Shaw
  15. Josh McCown
  16. Austin Davis
  17. Robert Griffin III
  18. Cody Kessler

With Brock Osweiler and DeShone Kizer currently sitting first and second, respectively, on the Browns' quarterback depth chart, it appears Thomas will only add to his list in the coming year. Perhaps the nineteenth -- or twentieth -- time will be the charm for the future Hall of Fame tackle.

E:60's full profile of Thomas will air on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


