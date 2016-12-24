WINLESS NO MORE! Cleveland Browns beat San Diego Chargers, 20-17

Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell (34) and quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) celebrate after Crowell's second touchdown during the first half against the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

Yes, Cleveland, there is a Santa Claus!

And Jolly Old Saint Nick delivered the Browns to their first win of the 2016 season, a 20-17 decision over the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Christmas Eve.

The Chargers had a chance to tie the game at the end of regulation, but kicker Josh Lambo pushed a rushed field goal attempt wide to the right, and the Browns broke a 17-game losing streak dating back to last December.

The Browns (1-14) literally needed everyone on the roster to beat the Chargers (5-10), as with 10:20 to play in regulation, quarterback Robert Griffin III was sent off the field by an official for evaluation and later, ruled out because of a concussion, which meant rookie Cody Kessler had to come into the game.

Although Kessler completed only two passes for 11 yards, his nine-yard throw to rookie wide receiver Corey Coleman on a slant route not only moved the ball from the 26-yard line out to the 35, but also, took another 1:13 off of the fourth-quarter clock.

In-between Kessler’s drives, the Chargers marched the ball all the way to the Browns’ 14-yard line, but Lambo’s 32-yard field goal was blocked by Cleveland defensive lineman Jamie Meder. A Valley Forge High School product, Meder forced his way through the line, got a hand up and batted the ball out of the air.

Defensively, the Browns bent, but did not break, and cornerback Jamar Taylor had a lot to do with that, as he broke up several passes, including one in the end zone, and intercepted a pass from Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, which led to a Browns field goal.

The Browns answered San Diego’s opening-drive touchdown with an eight-yard scoring run from third-year back Isaiah Crowell, which drew them even with the Chargers, 7-7, with 5:12 to play in the first quarter.

Facing a first-and-goal from the San Diego eight-yard line, Crowell took a handoff from quarterback Robert Griffin III, rushed around right end and jumped his way across the goal line for his fifth touchdown of the season and first since Week 8.

On the Browns’ opening drive, the Chargers committed three defensive penalties, including two roughing-the-passer calls and one pass-interference infraction.

Much like he did on the first drive, Crowell punctuated the Browns’ second first-half possession with a touchdown and gave the team a 14-10 lead over the Chargers with 12:39 to play in the second quarter.

On first-and-goal from the San Diego four-yard line, Crowell burst through a hole in the line of scrimmage and into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game and sixth on the season.

In order to keep the second scoring drive alive, the Browns had to convert a pair of third-down attempts.

Griffin got the first conversion when he rushed for a seven-yard gain on third-and-six from the Browns’ 45-yard line. Then, on third-and-four from the San Diego 42-yard line, Griffin completed a 17-yard pass to running back Duke Johnson, Jr.

On the next play, Griffin completed a 21-yard pass that rookie tight end Seth DeValve had to climb the ladder to catch over the middle of the field.

Kicker Cody Parkey gave the Browns a 17-10 lead over the Chargers with a 49-yard field goal with 4:46 to play in the first half.

By virtue of winning the toss and deferring at the start of the game, the Browns got the ball to start the second half and marched right down the field before stalling inside the red zone. However, Parkey capped off an eight-play drive when he converted a 27-yard field goal attempt and gave the Browns a 20-10 lead over the Chargers with 10:58 to play in the third quarter.

After a 31-yard kickoff return from Mario Alford, Griffin completed an 11-yard pass to wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, Sr. Then, following an 11-yard gain from Crowell, Griffin found fullback Dan Vitale with a 15-yard pass down to San Diego’s 30-yard line.

On the very next play, Johnson scampered down the field for a 22-yard gain down to the Chargers’ eight-yard line. However, the Browns short-circuited their own drive when center Cameron Erving was flagged for a false start.