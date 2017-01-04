You need to see this Billy Joel parody about the Cleveland Browns' QBs

We didn't the start the fire, but the Cleveland Browns have sure found plenty of ways to keep the flames of their burning franchise ignited.

That's according to a parody video created by the crew on Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd's "The Herd."

The video and song parodies Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire," changing the lyrics to "The Cleveland Browns are a dumpster fire" and lists the ever-changing carousel of Browns' quarterbacks.

The Browns' fire wasn't always burning, but for the last 18 years, their world's been turning.