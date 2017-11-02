Carson Wentz, Deshaun Watson named NFL Offensive Players of the Month

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 12: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 12, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Photo: Grant Halverson, 2017 Getty Images)

It may be their bye week, but the hits keep coming for the Cleveland Browns.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Houston Texans' signal-caller Deshaun Watson -- who were each drafted with picks traded away by the Browns in the past two years -- were respectively named the NFC and AFC's Offensive Players of the Month for the month October.

Wentz, who the Eagles selected with the No. 2 overall pick they acquired from the Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft, threw 14 passes in five games last month while -- all Philadelphia wins. He is the current MVP front-runner, having helped lead Philadelphia to a 7-1 record.

Watson, who was also named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month for October, has emerged as one of the league's brightest young stars, amassing a league-high 19 touchdown passes on the season. In Houston's 41-38 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Watson totaled 402 passing yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Texans picked the former Clemson standout with the No. 12 pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, which they acquired from Cleveland in exchange for the No. 25 pick and their 2018 first-round selection.

The Browns, meanwhile, have struggled to an 0-8 record on the season with second-round pick DeShone Kizer having thrown a league-high 11 interceptions. Earlier this week, the team attempted to acquire Cincinnati Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron, but reportedly failed to submit the proper paperwork to the league office by the Tuesday trade deadline.

