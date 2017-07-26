Chargers land QB Cardale Jones from Bills in trade

(Photo: Kevin Hoffman, USA TODAY Sports)

The Los Angeles Chargers added another passer to back up Philip Rivers.

The Chargers announced Wednesday they had acquired quarterback Cardale Jones from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a conditional draft pick.

Jones, 24, previously worked under Chargers coach Anthony Lynn last season, making his lone appearance as a rookie in the finale against the New York Jets when Lynn was interim head coach. Jones completed six of 11 passes for 96 yards and an interception in a 30-10 loss.

A fourth-round pick out of Ohio State who rose to fame by leading the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2014, Jones now will work to establish in Los Angeles as a backup. Rivers has not missed a game since he rose to the starting role in 2006, and veteran Kellen Clemens returns for his fourth season with the team.

The trade comes after the Chargers worked out free agent Robert Griffin III on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The Bills' outlook at quarterback behind starter Tyrod Taylor, meanwhile, gains clarity with the move. T.J. Yates signed with the team in April, and Nathan Peterman was later selected by Buffalo in the fifth round.

Follow Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz on Twitter @MikeMSchwartz.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM