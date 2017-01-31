Chris Hogan embraces all opportunities with New England Patriots

Wide receiver Chris Hogan has embraced all opportunities with the New England Patriots. (Photo: Geoff Burke, Custom)

When the New England Patriots acquired wide receiver Chris Hogan in the offseason, they believed he could be a key role player for an offense run by a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Tom Brady, who has never had a solid No. 1 receiver in his career.



And Hogan has proven those who thought highly of him to be right, especially in the postseason, where he has turned 16 targets from Brady into 13 catches for 275 yards, with two touchdowns and 12 first downs for a Patriots team due to make their ninth Super Bowl appearance Sunday in Houston against the Atlanta Falcons.



“It's been a long journey, but I've worked really hard to get to this point and I just couldn't be happier that I get to be a part of this team, this whole thing,” Hogan said.



“I'm just happy to take advantage of this opportunity, you know, to be a part of this team. This whole team has worked so hard starting in April in OTAs. We've grinded throughout this entire year. This is what we worked for and this is what we wanted to get to. It's a special moment for all of these guys in this locker room.”



In the AFC Championship Game win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium nearly two weeks ago, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady completed 32 of his 42 attempts for 384 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers.

It was the 11th postseason 300-yard passing game in Brady’s career, which extended his own NFL record.



“Anytime you're on the field with No. 12, it's special,” Hogan said. “You never take that for granted. He's the greatest, and he's a huge part of why we're so successful.



“We had a good game plan going in there, and they played zone. And after that, after we kind of knew what they were doing, we just … Josh (McDaniels) was calling good plays and Tom was able to find the open guys.”



Hogan was on the receiving end of nine passes, which he turned into 180 yards and the two touchdowns. Most of Hogan’s single-game franchise record-breaking yards came after the catch, as he bested the old mark of 153 set by Deion Branch at the Denver Broncos on January 14, 2006.



The 298 yards Hogan and fellow wide receiver Julian Edelman combined for are the most ever by a pair of teammates in a conference championship game.



“It'll be something that definitely I'll remember for the rest of my career, and probably for the rest of my life,” Hogan said. “Someone told me that this was going to be a game that you'll look back on 30 years from now and you'll remember exactly what happened.



“I'm happy for everyone in this locker room, all these guys in the locker room [and the] the coaches. We've worked so hard to get here, and I was just happy that I was able to help this team get a win.”

