Chris Hogan emerges as playmaker for New England Patriots

Wide receiver Chris Hogan has emerged as a playmaker for the New England Patriots. (Photo: Geoff Burke, Custom)

After a three-year playoff drought with the Buffalo Bills, Hogan joined the Patriots in the offseason and the 6-foot-1, 210-pound receiver out of Monmouth University in New Jersey has been a key part of New England’s offense in the postseason, turning 13 catches into 275 yards, two touchdowns and 12 first downs.

“Chris has done a good job for us all year,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “He's a good player. He does a lot of things well. He's fast. He runs well after the catch. He's tough. He had some good opportunities. He took advantage of them.”



In the AFC Championship Game win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium nearly two weeks ago, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady completed 32 of his 42 attempts for 384 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers.



Hogan was on the receiving end of nine passes, which he turned into 180 yards and the two touchdowns. Most of Hogan’s single-game franchise record-breaking yards came after the catch, as he bested the old mark of 153 set by Deion Branch at the Denver Broncos on January 14, 2006.



The 298 yards Hogan and Edelman combined for are the most ever by a pair of teammates in a conference championship game.



“He's been playing well all year,” wide receiver Julian Edelman said. “All those things kind of collided and he had that day. It was an unbelievable day for him. Anytime you've got guys making those plays, it's going to be great for the offense. He deserves it. He's been working his tail off.”

Through hard work and dedication to his craft, Hogan has earned the respect of his teammates, and not only ones that share the offensive huddle with him.



“He played tremendous,” defensive back Logan Ryan said. “He plays with such a high effort that he makes every corner expend a lot of energy on every play, and every corner he's gone against I feel like he's done well. That's something I've noticed from practice, and he also plays with so much passion. When you cover a guy, you have to match that passion, and if you don't, he'll make you look bad.”



Fellow defensive back Duron Harmon added, “He's an unbelievable teammate that gives his all each and every day. He works hard. He's one of the last out of the locker room and one of the last off the field. I'm just excited to see him have the type of day that he had.”



Having played against him for three seasons, Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty is happy to be taking Hogan to Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons rather than having to defend against him on the game’s biggest stage.



“As soon as I started training with him, I knew this guy was going to be a great receiver for us, he's going to really produce and that's what he's done,” McCourty said. “He works hard at everything -- running routes in the offseason, lifting hard. It's been great just to be around him and learn from him and his work ethic is unbelievable, so I'm extremely happy for him.”

