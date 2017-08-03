Cleveland native Cardale Jones will match donations to help pay for young Ohio State fan's funeral

Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones laughs after talking talking to the fans during a presentation during the first half of the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls at Quicken Loans Arena on January 19, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2015 Getty Images)

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones may now be a member of the Los Angeles Rams, but the Cleveland native's heart remains in Ohio.

On Thursday, Jones posted a tweet recalling a July visit to Columbus' Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he met a young girl -- and Buckeyes fan -- from Detroit named Nautica Ussury. The 17-year-old passed away on Tuesday night following a battle with sickle cell disease.

Now the Cleveland Glenville product is asking for help.

According to Jones, he will personally match any donations made to a GoFundMe page set up by Ussury's family to help cover the cost of her funeral. The goal of the page is set at $8,000, with more than $1,200 having already been raised.

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Jones signed a contract worth more than $2.7 million last year. He was traded to the Rams last week following a season with the Los Angeles Rams.

© 2017 WKYC-TV