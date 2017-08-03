Cleveland native Cardale Jones will match donations to help pay for young Ohio State fan's funeral

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones may now be a member of the Los Angeles Rams, but the Cleveland native's heart remains in Ohio.
On Thursday, Jones posted a tweet recalling a July visit to Columbus' Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he met a young girl -- and Buckeyes fan -- from Detroit named Nautica Ussury. The 17-year-old passed away on Tuesday night following a battle with sickle cell disease.
Now the Cleveland Glenville product is asking for help.
According to Jones, he will personally match any donations made to a GoFundMe page set up by Ussury's family to help cover the cost of her funeral. The goal of the page is set at $8,000, with more than $1,200 having already been raised.
A fourth-round pick in 2016, Jones signed a contract worth more than $2.7 million last year. He was traded to the Rams last week following a season with the Los Angeles Rams.
