Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals to play 2017 Hall of Fame Game in Canton

CANTON, OHIO - The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals will play in the 2017 Hall of Fame Game this year.

The game will be Aug. 3 at 8 p.m. at the new Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. This marks the fifth and sixth Hall of Fame Game appearances for the Cardinals and Cowboys, respectively.

The Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony will take place two days later on Aug. 5. This year, Jerry Jones, Kurt Warner, Morten Andersen, Terrell Davis, Kenny Easley, Jason Taylor and LaDainian Tomlinson will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

