Donald Trump returns to Twitter to comment on NFL protests, discuss race

USA TODAY , WKYC 8:32 AM. EDT September 25, 2017

President Donald Trump was back on Twitter early Monday morning, and he's still talking sports.

Trump's tweets touched on race, fans booing NFL players and his support for the NASCAR community.

Trump said that kneeling "has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem."

He also claimed that many people booed the NFL players who kneeled in protest on Sunday.

And he had a shout-out for the NASCAR community. On Sunday, many NASCAR owners said they stood with Trump and took a firm stance against anthem protests.

