Donald Trump returns to Twitter to comment on NFL protests, discuss race

President Donald Trump was back on Twitter early Monday morning, and he's still talking sports.

Trump's tweets touched on race, fans booing NFL players and his support for the NASCAR community.

Trump said that kneeling "has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem."

The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

He also claimed that many people booed the NFL players who kneeled in protest on Sunday.

Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

And he had a shout-out for the NASCAR community. On Sunday, many NASCAR owners said they stood with Trump and took a firm stance against anthem protests.

So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans. They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag - they said it loud and clear! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

