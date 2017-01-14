Falcons get their revenge against Seahawks to advance to NFC Championship

Jan 14, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; An Atlanta Falcons fan holds a sign during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional playoff at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

ATLANTA -- The Falcons got their revenge.

The Atlanta Falcons beat the Seattle Seahawks 36-20 at the Georgia Dome to advance to the NFC Championship. They are one win away from punching their ticket to Super Bowl LI in Houston.

The Falcons go to the NFC Championship for the fourth time in franchise history. The last time was in 2013 at home against the San Francisco 49ers, a game they dropped 28-24.

The Falcons dealt with an early 3-point deficit on Saturday, but momentum shifted in their favor when Russell Wilson tripped and fell into his own end zone for a safety in the second quarter. Ben Garland was credited with the sack.

The Falcons scored 19 consecutive points. After a 35-yard field goal by Matt Bryant, Tevin Coleman caught a 14-yard touchdown and Devonta Freeman scored on a 1-yard run. They combined for 102 rushing yards.

Quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns to earn the second playoff victory of his career. His first touchdown was a 7-yard touchdown to Julio Jones on the offense's opening drive.

Jones left the game with a foot injury. Dan Quinn said after the game he was not concerened about the injury.

Mohamed Sanu had a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Bryant was 2-for-2 on field goals.

Ricardo Allen intercepted Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on a third-and-long in the fourth quarter that diminished Seahawks' chance of a late rally. The pick came on the heels of a sack by Jonathan Babineaux. Wilson was sacked three times. Deion Jones also had a late interception on a pass that was bobbled and bounced around between receivers for his fourth pick this season.

Wilson was 17-for-30 with 225 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham on the team's opening drive. It was the first touchdown the Falcons' defense has given up on their opening drive since Dec. 4. He threw a 31-yard touchdown to Doug Baldwin in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 16.

The game was a rematch of the week six regular season match-up in which the Seahawks won 26-24 after a controversial non-PI call on Richard Sherman who was holding Jones.

Quinn, a former defensive coordinator for the Seahawks, beat his former team for the first time. He is 1-1 against the Seahawks.

The NFC Championship may or may not be at the Georgia Dome, so the Falcons could have just completed their final game there. If Green Bay defeats the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, then the Georgia Dome's final football game will be the NFC Championship. If Dallas wins, it has already happened.

