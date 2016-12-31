Florida State running back Cook declares for NFL draft

NFL (Photo: WKYC)

Florida State running back Dalvin Cook has announced he will enter the NFL draft, less than 24 hours after the Seminoles defeated Michigan in the Orange Bowl.



Cook, who is expected to be a first-round pick, made the announcement Saturday via video on Instagam. He says he made the decision after much consideration but was doing it after discussions with his family.



The Miami native wrapped up his collegiate career by being named Orange Bowl MVP after rushing for 145 yards along with three receptions for 62 yards in No. 10 FSU's 33-32 win.



He is Florida State's all-time leading rusher with 4,464 yards. He is also the first running back in Atlantic Coast Conference history to rush for 4,000 yards in three seasons.