Hue Jackson: Cleveland Browns QB Josh McCown will make great coach

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson believes veteran quarterback Josh McCown will make a great coach some day. (Photo: Scott Galvin, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns veteran quarterback Josh McCown has a year left on his existing contract with the organization, and his intentions as of now are to finish out the deal during the 2017 season.



However, should McCown consider walking away from playing football or the organization makes a decision for him, Browns coach Hue Jackson believes the veteran quarterback would make a great football coach in the future.



“Oh, I know he could coach,” Jackson said. “There is no question. If he wanted to, I told him already if he wanted to coach, he could coach for me whenever he wants because he is made of the right stuff. He knows what it takes to play and win in this league. He is going to be a rising star in this profession if that is what he chooses to do.”



A 14-year NFL veteran who has played for the Arizona Cardinals (2002-2005), Detroit Lions (2006), Oakland Raiders (2007), Carolina Panthers (2008-2009), Chicago Bears (2011-2013), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014) and Browns (2015-present), McCown has completed 1,254 of his 2,121 career attempts (59.1 percent) for 14,242 yards with 79 touchdowns against 69 interceptions.



Over 11 starts and 13 games with the Browns, McCown has completed 276 of his 457 attempts for 3,209 yards with 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, despite being sacked 41 times for 263 lost yards.



“I have the utmost respect for Josh,” Jackson said. “Josh is a pro. He has been doing this for a lot of years. He has done everything I have asked him to do and then some. Josh is one of my guys. I really lean on him for a lot of different things. If he wants to play, I am sure he will continue to whatever that is for him in the future, but we will make all those decisions as we move forward. I have a real respect for Josh McCown.”



Many coaches in the National Football League played quarterback at the collegiate level or higher, and Jackson believes McCown could join that unique fraternity, especially after watching the way he commands a practice and works with younger players of all positions to ready them for game day.



“They play the ultimate position and they have a feel for how a team works and how players prepare and get ready,” said Jackson, himself a collegiate quarterback for the University of the Pacific.



“They have had to do a lot of the preparation at quarterback, so they can pass that along and get guys to understand what it takes to win at the National Football League. I am not surprised that quarterbacks become head coaches and do great jobs.”