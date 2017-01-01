Hue Jackson: Robert Griffin III can continue showing jumps in production

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson feels Robert Griffin III can continue showing jumps in production. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns are giving quarterback Robert Griffin III another chance at being the starter when they take on the AFC North Division champion Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale at Heinz Field.



Despite missing 11 games because of a broken coracoid bone in his left (non-throwing) shoulder and much of the fourth quarter of the Browns’ lone win of the season, a 20-17 decision over the San Diego Chargers on Christmas Eve, Griffin will start the finale against the Steelers.



“Just have to keep making that jump,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said of Griffin. “We went from not scoring very many points to scoring 17 and had a good start. We scored on three of the first four or five possessions, whatever it was, before the half.



“That is a sign of improvement. We need to do that and do a little bit more. We made some third downs early in the game that I thought were huge. Made some plays throwing the ball and with his feet. Have to continue to grow that way. We can keep building on those things. I think that will show more improvement.”



After a hard tackle on a scramble up the middle of the field, Griffin appeared wide-eyed on television, and also, to an official. The referee sent Griffin off to the sideline to be checked, and eventually, he was taken to the locker room for further evaluation, where it was ruled that he suffered a concussion.



Prior to exiting the game, Griffin completed 17 of his 25 attempts for 164 yards despite being sacked seven times for 37 lost yards



“Just running the offense and being efficient and being consistent from one play to the next,” Jackson said. “Obviously, the key to offense is scoring points. As a quarterback, your job is to win games, but it is also to score points. That is what all quarterbacks on our roster are striving to do better.”



Griffin has completed 58 of his 107 throws (54.2 percent) for 654 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns in his first season with the Browns.

“Hopefully, there will be enough body of work to make a good decision about where we go and what we do,” Jackson said. “I think I have a pretty good feel for our quarterbacks and who they are and what they are.

“That is why I want to see as much as I can over this last game so that we can make the right decision for our organization. When it is all said and done, I think I will be able to sit back and evaluate what we are and what we could be and make a determination from there.”