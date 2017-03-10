Jimmy Garoppolo leaving New England Patriots could be hoax

CLEVELAND -- Hopes of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo coming to the Cleveland Browns may have just been dashed.
The drama began early Friday morning when Garoppolo’s Instagram account declared he was leaving the New England Patriots.
“So grateful for my time in New England,” the post declares. “Peace out Boston.”
Soon after that post, reports started surfacing that Garoppolo’s Instagram had been hacked.
Spoke to someone close to Jimmy Garoppolo who had no knowledge of any trade and believes it's a hack. Alas, it's 5:26 am now & we're all up— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2017
