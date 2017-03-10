Jimmy Garoppolo leaving New England Patriots could be hoax

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND -- Hopes of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo coming to the Cleveland Browns may have just been dashed.

The drama began early Friday morning when Garoppolo’s Instagram account declared he was leaving the New England Patriots.

“So grateful for my time in New England,” the post declares. “Peace out Boston.”

So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston ✌🏻 A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on Mar 10, 2017 at 12:55am PST

Soon after that post, reports started surfacing that Garoppolo’s Instagram had been hacked.

Spoke to someone close to Jimmy Garoppolo who had no knowledge of any trade and believes it's a hack. Alas, it's 5:26 am now & we're all up — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2017

© 2017 WKYC-TV