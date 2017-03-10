WKYC
Jimmy Garoppolo leaving New England Patriots could be hoax

March 10, 2017: Hopes of him coming to the Cleveland Browns may have just been dashed.

March 10, 2017

CLEVELAND -- Hopes of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo coming to the Cleveland Browns may have just been dashed.

The drama began early Friday morning when Garoppolo’s Instagram account declared he was leaving the New England Patriots.

“So grateful for my time in New England,” the post declares. “Peace out Boston.”

 

So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston ✌🏻

A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on

Soon after that post, reports started surfacing that Garoppolo’s Instagram had been hacked.

 

