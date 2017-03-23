JIMMY'S TAKE | Time to do away with NFL Thursday Night Football

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 10:Tight end Darren Waller of the Baltimore Ravens scores a third quarter touchdown past cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun #20 and defensive back Ed Reynolds #39 of the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on November 10, 2016 (Photo: Rob Carr, 2016 Getty Images)

The NFL has recently come out with plans to help speed up the pace of their games.

The league is planning to revamp the commercial structure within TV broadcasts, tweak in-game timing, replay reviews and more, as they seek to recapture some of the ratings that took a dip in 2016.

But WKYC Channel 3 Sports Director (and the 'Voice of the Browns') Jim Donovan has a different idea of how the NFL can improve their overall product. Jimmy believes the league needs to do away with its Thursday Night Football games.

