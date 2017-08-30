Joe Haden signs 3-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers

(Photo: Ken Blaze, USA Today)

CLEVELAND - Joe Haden will be at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sept. 10 after all. Hours after being released by the Cleveland Browns, the 2-time Pro Bowl cornerback agreed to terms with the Browns' first opponent of the 2017 season -- and chief rival -- the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cleveland released Haden on Wednesday morning, a day after reports that the team was attempting to trade the veteran defensive back. A Pro Bowl selection in 2013 and 2014, Haden spent seven seasons with the Browns, accumulating 299 tackles, 19 interceptions and 100 passes defended.

Haden was scheduled to make $11.1 million for the Browns this season, $4 million of which was guaranteed. According to Schefter, he will sign a 3-year, $27 million deal with the Steelers, who previously lacked depth at the cornerback position.

UPDATE: The Steelers made the signing of Haden official on Wednesday night:

We have signed CB Joe Haden to a three-year contract.



