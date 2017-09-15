Johnny Manziel pushing CFL team to offer him a contract, per reports

Johnny Manziel and his representatives have asked the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL to offer him a contract. (Photo: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel has activated a 10-day window that would force the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League to either sign him to a contract or trade his rights to another team, two Canadian news outlets reported this week.

The Canadian Press reported that Manziel's agent told Hamilton on Sept. 2 that they wanted a contract offer from the team. Then TSN reported that the league granted an extension, giving the Tiger-Cats organization time to evaluate what they wanted to do.

Here is the CFL statement on why Ticats were given extension on 10-day window to decide what they will do with @JManziel2: (1/2) — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) September 15, 2017

"The window was extended to facilitate a process of evaluation for the player. We'll have no further comment until ,,, (2/3) #CFL #Ticats — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) September 15, 2017

,,, and unless that process has been completed.” (3/3) So Ticats need to know Manziel's status with CFL before they can decide what to do. — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) September 15, 2017

Because of the domestic violence charges against him, Manziel will have to meet with CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie and will have to undergo an assessment with a domestic violence prevention official before the league will consider approving a contract.

Manziel was charged in January of 2016, accused of hitting his girlfriend. The charges were dropped in a deal with the Dallas District Attorney that he be required to complete an anger management class, attend a domestic violence impact panel and participate in the NFL's substance-abuse program or something similar.

For Hamilton, it is about knowing if Manziel will be allowed to sign a contract before it can either make an offer or trade him, which is why the league granted the extension.

The Tiger-Cats have struggled this season, especially at quarterback, although they have played better under former Atlanta Falcons and University of Hawaii coach June Jones. After starting the season 0-8, they have won the two games since Jones took over.

Zach Collaros, who signed a hefty contract in the offseason making him the highest-paid guy in the league, had thrown for 1,743 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in the first eight games. He was replaced by Jeremiah Masoli, who has thrown for 595 yards, one TD and two interceptions.

Manziel worked out for the Tiger-Cats a couple weeks ago, but wasn't offered a deal.

In his two seasons with the Browns, Manziel started eight games, played in 14 total and won two. He completed 57% of his passes for 1,675 yards. He had seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

