Johnny Manziel wins one court battle in property damage case

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday that Johnny Manziel doesn't have to pay an owner of property in the Hollywood Hills $6,360 in monetary sanctions.

Manziel is being sued by the property owner Daniel Fitzpatrick because the former Cleveland Browns quarterback and his friends “were consuming drugs and alcohol” and caused thousands of dollars in damage to a Los Angeles home he rented for two nights in April.

Then Fitzpatrick took Manziel to court Wednesday seeking the monetary sanctions for not responding quickly enough to a legal filing.

“The court agreed with our argument that forcing Johnny to pay sanctions is unnecessary and denied the motion,” said Manziel's attorney, Neama Rahmani of West Coast Trial Lawyers in Los Angeles.

“The defendants are using unwarranted legal maneuvers to take advantage of Johnny’s celebrity to enhance their own name recognition and the status of their rental property, and to make their case appear more sensational.”

Fitzpatrick claims Manziel and his friends are liable for more than $200,000 for unpaid rent and damage to the property.

Damages Manziel is accused of causing or being responsible for include: extensive burn marks from cigarettes and marijuana, found on the living room floor, $8,000 replacement fee; large wine stains that cannot be removed in the upstairs master bedroom, $8,500 replacement fee; broken glass table, $2,400 replacement fee; broken bathroom door, $650; broken glasses, $30.

