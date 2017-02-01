Kent State's Julian Edelman relishes in Super Bowl moment with New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. (Photo: James Lang, Custom)

Since making the successful transition from quarterback to wide receiver after being selected by the New England Patriots in the 2009 NFL Draft out of Kent State University, Julian Edelman has become accustomed to winning.



But that does not mean he has taken it for granted, not when the Patriots earned their ninth trip to the Super Bowl with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium two weeks ago and earned a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium Sunday.



“I'm not going to take this lightly,” Edelman said. “It's an unbelievable feeling, but we've got our hands full. Obviously Atlanta… what was the score of that game? They're playing lights out right now.”



During the regular season, Edelman caught 98 passes for 1,106 yards and three touchdowns.



In the AFC Championship Game win over the Steelers, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady completed 32 of his 42 attempts for 384 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers against the Steelers. It was the 11th postseason 300-yard passing game in Brady’s career, which extended his own NFL record.

Edelman turned eight catches into 118 yards with the touchdown, and the 298 yards he and fellow wide receiver Chris Hogan combined for are the most ever by a pair of teammates in a conference championship game.



“We were just able to execute,” Edelman said. “They're a tough team. We just made plays and have respect for their franchise. They fought hard, but (it) was just our day."



Already, Edelman has played in a pair of Super Bowls with the Patriots, losing the first to the New York Giants at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in 2011, and then, beating the Seattle Seahawks at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, two years ago.



To the former Golden Flashes quarterback, getting to the Super Bowl is the culmination of plenty of hard work, both individually and as a team.



“It's an honor to get to go and play in this game,” Edelman said. “This is what you fight for. This is what you train for. This is what you get hurt for. This is what you get yelled at for, and prepare for, and go through the ebbs and flows of a season. It's to get an opportunity to play in this game. It's definitely something not to take lightly.”

