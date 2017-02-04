Feb 4, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; General view of signage on Wortham Theater the prior to the 6th Annual NFL Honors. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

HOUSTON -- The National Football League revealed the winners of its top achievements at NFL Honors Night on Saturday at Wortham Theater Center.

Athletes and celebrities walked the red carpet to watch the big event, hosted by Emmy-award winning actor and writer Keegan-Michael Key, one night before Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.

Here is the list of awards and winners:

AP Most Valuable Player Award: Matt Ryan, Falcons

Matt Ryan led the Falcons to the best season in franchise history and to the franchise’s second Super Bowl appearance. His calm demeanor and ability to lead the best offense in the NFL was remarkable this season. He threw an NFL record touchdowns to 13 receivers, and he even rushed for one, his first rushing touchdown since 2012. He threw for 4,944 pass yards, threw 38 touchdowns and led the league in QB rating. His QB rating of 117.1 is also the fifth-best in NFL history.

Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Atlanta Falcons kicker Morten Andersen will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Andersen is the NFL's all-time leading scorer with 2,544 points. Former UGA running back and Denver Bronco Terrell Davis was also inducted. Davis is the fifth Broncos player to make it into the Hall. Also inducted, LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner, Kenny Easley and Jason Taylor.

AP Defensive Player of the Year: Khalil Mack, Raiders

Mack finished the 2016 season with 73 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception.

Salute to Service Award: Dan Quinn, Falcons

Quinn, the Falcons head coach, won this award because of his dedication of honoring and supporting the U.S. military.

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Prescott took the NFL by storm, filling in and eventually replacing Tony Romo under center. Prescott had 3,667 passing yards and 23 touchdowns this season.

AP Offensive Player of the Year: Matt Ryan, Falcons

Ryan had the best year in his career, racking up 38 passing touchdowns and throwing for almost 5,000 yards. He's probably not done collecting hardware tonight.

Deacon Jones Award: Vic Beasley, Falcons

The Deacon Jones award goes to the NFL sacks champion, and this year, Beasley led the league with 15.5 sacks in his second season.

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Joey Bosa, Chargers

Bosa had a remarkable rookie season after getting selected No. 3 overall in the 2016 Draft. He had 10.5 sacks this season and had 17 tackles for loss, tied for the most this season.

AP Comeback Player of the Year: Jordy Nelson, Packers

Nelson returned after suffering from a torn ACL in a preseason game last season. This year, he led the NFL in touchdown receptions with 14.

Assistant Coach of the Year: Kyle Shanahan, Falcons

The Falcons got used to Shanahan's offense in his second year as the team's offensive coordinator. They scored a franchise high in points (540) and have become the most prolific and unstoppable offense in the NFL.

Build Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Castrol Clutch Performer Play of the Year: Derek Carr, Raiders

Clutch was the perfect word to describe Carr this season, who threw 38 touchdowns. Many of those touchdowns were game-winners.

Courtyard's Greatness on the Road Award: Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

Elliott had one of the best rookie seasons of all time. He rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns. He was 178 yards of Eric Dickerson's rookie single season rushing record.

AP Coach of the Year: Jason Garrett, Cowboys

Garrett led the Cowboys to their second NFC East title in three seasons with rookies starting at the quarterback and running back position. The team's 13-3 record was the best of any team with Garrett as a head coach.

Bridgestone Performance Play of the Year: Mike Evans, Buccaneers

On Thursday Night Football, Evans made an incredible one-handed catch against the Atlanta Falcons. It was as if Evans was floating in the air, until he was brought back to reality by a huge hit from Keanu Neal. Still, Evans held on. Click here to see video of the Play of the Year.

FedEx Air & Ground Award

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year: Eli Manning, Giants & Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

