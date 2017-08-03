LIVE UPDATES: Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals get the 2017 NFL season underway in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Pro Football Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. (Photo: Custom)

9:01 p.m.-DALLAS CUTS INTO ARIZONA’S LEAD

CANTON, Ohio -- Kicker Sam Irwin-Hill buried a 23-yard field goal and helped the Dallas Cowboys cut the Arizona Cardinals’ lead down to five points, 15-10, with 7:51 to play in the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Pro Football Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Irwin-Hill’s first field goal of the preseason capped off an 11-play, 74-yard drive that featured a 34-yard pass from quarterback Kellen Moore to wide receiver Brice Butler, which moved the ball from Dallas’ 49-yard to Arizona’s 19.

Moore led his receiver down the left sideline, and the fifth-year wide receiver out of San Diego State University laid out for the reception.

8:40 p.m.-COWBOYS GET ON THE SCOREBOARD

CANTON, Ohio -- After struggling on their first possession of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, the Dallas Cowboys got the passing attack going and rode the hot hand of quarterback Kellen Moore into the end zone.

With the extra point following Moore’s 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end Rico Gathers, the Cowboys cut the Arizona Cardinals’ lead down to 15-7 w/ 1:24 to play in the first quarter at Tom Benson Pro Football Hall of Fame Stadium.

Earlier in the drive, Moore connected with wide receiver Brice Butler for a 46-yard gain that took the ball from Dallas’ 29-yard line down to Arizona’s 25.

Dallas marched 89 yards in seven plays for its first score of the preseason.

8:32 p.m.-CARDINALS BUILD ONTO ADVANTAGE

CANTON, Ohio -- Just like they did on their first drive of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Arizona Cardinals marched down the field with a mix of passes and runs and scored a touchdown.

A touchdown run from Andre Ellington finished off a seven-play drive, and after a two-point conversion, the Cardinals took a 15-0 lead over the Cowboys with 5:18 to play in the first quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

8:16-CARDINALS TAKE EARLY 7-0 LEAD

CANTON, Ohio -- On the first possession of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, running back Kerwynn Williams gave the Arizona Cardinals an early lead over the Dallas Cowboys when he rushed for a five-yard touchdown in the first quarter from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

The extra point capped off the eight-play, 75-yard drive and gave the Cardinals a 7-0 advantage with 10:46 to play in the first quarter.

Arizona came out throwing in the first quarter, as reserve quarterback Blaine Gabbert found tight end Ifeanyi Momah for a 13-yard gain on the right side of the field, which preceded modest gains from Williams that set up a third and five from the Cardinals’ 43-yard line.

Then, Gabbert quickly flipped the field with a 35-yard pass to wide receiver Brittan Golden over the middle of the field, and four plays later, the Cardinals got into the end zone for the first score of the game.

8:00 p.m.-GAME INFORMATION

CANTON, Ohio -- Nearly one year to the day that the 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts was cancelled because of field condition issues, the eyes of the NFL world will be on Canton, Ohio once again.

The NFL’s 2017 season will get kicked off when the defending NFC East Division Champion Dallas Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals of the NFC West Division at Tom Benson Pro Football Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Be a part of the conversation by using the hashtag: #HallofFameGame

#HallofFameGame Tweets

© 2017 WKYC-TV