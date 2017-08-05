LIVE UPDATES: Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

A general view of the front steps of the Pro Football Hall of Fame before the enshrinement ceremonies at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Custom)

CANTON, Ohio -- The hallowed halls of the Pro Football Hall of Fame welcome in seven new members tonight, as the Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony gets underway from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The Class of 2017 features: former University of Akron standout Jason Taylor, who spent most of his career with the Miami Dolphins; Seattle Seahawks defensive back Kenny Easley, Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones; St. Louis Rams/Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner; San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson; Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis and veteran kicker Morten Andersen.

