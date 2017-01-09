Mentor native Mitch Trubisky declares for NFL Draft

Mitch Trubisky #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels thows a pass against the Duke Blue Devils during their game at Wallace Wade Stadium on November 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo: Streeter Lecka, 2016 Getty Images)

Mentor native and University of North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky has announced his plans to enter the NFL Draft this year.

Trubisky made the announcement in an article for The Players' Tribune published Monday.

"After a lot of prayer and thought, I have decided to forgo my senior year and enter the NFL draft," Trubisky said in the article. "This has been the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make. But no matter what happens next, I know I’ll never experience something as special as being a Tar Heel."

Trubisky enters the draft as a top quarterback prospect. As the Tar Heels' starting quarterback this year, he threw 304-446 for 3,748 yards and 30 touchdowns to set school records. He also threw six interceptions and crafted a 158.3 rating.

Draft analysts expect Trubisky to go in the first round, possibly first overall this year. The Cleveland Browns have the first overall pick of the draft.

Trubisky attended Mentor High School and received Ohio's Mr. Football Award in 2012.