Mentor's Mitchell Trubisky throws TD, INT in first start as Chicago Bears fall to Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) yells from the line of scrimmage against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Soldier Field. (Photo: Matt Marton, Custom)

It was an up-and-down kind of night for Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in an NFC North Division game against the Minnesota Vikings in his first start in the National Football League Monday night.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Trubisky completed 11 of his 24 throws for 122 yards and one touchdown with one interception and a sack-fumble, both of which resulted in points for the Vikings, who posted a 20-17 victory over the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Monday Night Football.

Additionally, Trubisky rushed for 22 yards on three carries, including a 13-yard run in the third quarter.

Despite the two turnovers, Trubisky had eight plays that went for gains of at least 10 yards, including seven passes and the 13-yard run.

On the first touchdown pass of his career, Trubisky used play-action to the left to create space, and then, rolled out to the right of the formation. While in line with the numbers near the sideline, Trubisky signaled to a teammate to run left and threw a pass across his body.

Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo was in the passing lane and tipped the ball with his right hand, but Bears tight end Zach Miller scooped up the deflection for the 20-yard touchdown reception.

Trubisky followed up the touchdown pass with a two-point conversion run that tied the game at 17-17 in the fourth quarter.

On the conversion attempt, Trubisky took the shotgun snap and handed the ball to running back Jordan Howard, who then gave it to Miller near the line of scrimmage. Before being tackled, Miller executed an option pitch to Trubisky, and the rookie quarterback sprinted untouched into the end zone.

After trying to establish the run on the first drive of the game, the Bears trusted Trubisky to make plays down the field, and he responded with passes of 12 and 13 yards before a holding penalty negated a 26-yard gain and stalled the possession.

On the third drive of the game, Trubisky completed an 18-yard pass to wide receiver Tre McBride. Trubisky utilized a play-action fake to the left and rolled out right before slinging the throw downfield to McBride, who hauled in the ball while diving to field the reception.

Late in the second quarter, Trubisky was sacked and lost a fumble, which led to a Minnesota field goal.

Then, with 2:32 remaining in regulation, Trubisky was intercepted by Vikings defensive back Harrison Smith at the Chicago 22-yard line, and that turnover set up the Vikings’ game-winning score. Trubisky tried to get the ball to Miller along the right sideline, but Smith, a Pro Bowl defensive back in each of the last two seasons, had inside position and corralled the interception.

© 2017 WKYC-TV